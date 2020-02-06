Cyberpunk 2077 VR: CD Projekt Red tried, but "it's not viable yet"

CD Projekt Red once considered implementing virtual reality into Cyberpunk 2077 but ultimately decided against it. In a recent interview with onMSFT , producer John Mamais told the outlet that, although he would like to do something with VR, “it’s not viable yet.”

Mamais said the platform is “very experimental and niche” and therefore wasn’t a good fit for this fall’s hugely anticipated RPG. “We tried. We were thinking about VR but, yeah, we’re not doing anything with VR,” he added. As for what else to expect from Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch, Mamais offered some hints but clearly still had his lips sealed by the PR department.

When asked if Cyberpunk will enjoy a similar expansion pass as The Witcher, Mamais said The Witcher model “kind of worked for us” and though he said he couldn’t say much more, hinted “it’ll probably be something like The Witcher. I wish I could talk about it more because, for us, it’s very interesting. But we can’t.”

As for a Switch version of Cyberpunk 2077, it seems unlikely. But then, Mamais admits, so too did The Switcher once seem highly unlikely, and yet here we are. “I don’t know if Cyberpunk 2077 would work on the Nintendo Switch," he said. “It might be too heavy for it. But then, we did put Witcher 3 on it and we thought that would be too heavy too, but somehow we pulled it off.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed until September for current generation platforms. A next-gen version is rumored but not yet confirmed.