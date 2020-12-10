Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses Fallout 4 to become Steam's biggest single-player game

Cyberpunk 2077 is the new most-played game on Steam, overtaking the likes of Dota 2 and CS:GO with over one million concurrent players.

The new player stats from Steam, first reported by VG247, come on the day that Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches worldwide. As VG247 reports, Cyberpunk 2077's player count peaked earlier today on Steam at precisely 1,003,264, meaning it's the most-played game on the entire platform.

Not only does this mean that Cyberpunk 2077 overtakes multiplayer giants like Dota 2 and CS:GO, but it's also set a concurrent player record on Steam for the most-played single-player game. As SteamDB shows, Cyberpunk 2077 peaking at just over 1,000,000 active players on Steam puts it head and shoulders above both Terraria, which held the previous record at 490,000 players, and Fallout 4 at 473,000 players.

In fact, Cyberpunk 2077 comes in at fourth in the most-ever concurrent players on Steam, and it's only beaten out by three huge multiplayer games. Those are CS:GO, Dota 2, and PUBG, the latter of which peaked at 3.25 million players, with the other two peaking at around 1.3 million players.

Earlier today, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt revealed that upwards of 8 million pre-orders for the game had been placed before it launched today on December 10. One industry analyst estimated that this equated to roughly $500 million in revenue for CD Projekt, putting it slightly behind GTA 5's combined pre-order and day one sales revenue of $800 million.

It's been a bit of a technically rocky launch for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, however. Multiple users have reported frame rate drops and other glitches and impairments on the PC side of things so far through launch, with some resorting to turning off motion blur and film grain to boost their frame rate.

