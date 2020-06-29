Cyberpunk 2077 shows how your choice of life path shapes your look

Cyberpunk 2077 is showing off some special looks for your main character, based on which life path you choose at the start of the game.

When you create your own custom protagonist at the start of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll be able to select one of three life paths: Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo. These determine what your hero V's life was like before you joined their story, and they also determine the opening of the game with further echoes throughout the storyline. And as these new tweets from the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account reveal, they'll have an influence on your character's look.

Up first is a look at Nomad fashion. It's a lot of leather, denim, ragged edges - and most of all - vests. A Nomad caught out roving the wastelands without their vest is as good as dead (I assume). Their guns have been personalized with graffiti, and look like they may have been kitbashed together from looted junk.

Roaming the Badlands, looting scrapyards, raiding fuel depots — life on the road wasn't easy. But growing up in a Nomad clan has its perks. Honesty, integrity, and a love of freedom; qualities that few in Night City possess — and no amount of money can buy. pic.twitter.com/pgPG8rnuwcJune 27, 2020

Next, CD Projekt Red gave us a look at V in their Street Kid form. No vests, just graphic tops, and V's feminine look is even rocking some fly-as-hell gold pants. They also get to show off a sci-fi katana with a glowing blade. Masculine V's pants aren't quite as cool, and they only get a dinky little handgun, but I would wear those high-top trainers in a heartbeat.

They say if you wanna understand the streets, you gotta live 'em. Gangs, fixers, dolls, small-time pushers — you were raised by them all. Down here the law of the jungle dictates the weak serve the strong — the only law in Night City you have yet to break. pic.twitter.com/0UbYbL72HMJune 29, 2020

CD Projekt Red hasn't given us a look at Corpo fashion yet, though it's safe to assume that we'll see more within the next couple days (our own Sam Loveridge chose that path for her recent Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on preview ). If previous looks at corporate types in the game are anything to go by, we can expect business fashion vaguely informed by '80s power suits and perhaps even some professional-strength mullets.