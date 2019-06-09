Cyberpunk 2077 release date announced at E3 2019 by… Keanu Reeves?

CD Projekt Red shared a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer at the Xbox E3 2019 conference, and among other things, it featured a surprise cameo from John Wick star Keanu Reeves. Reeves came on stage shortly after to share more about the game, including the release date we've been waiting for. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2020.

The new trailer itself takes a closer look at the seedy underbelly of Cyberpunk 2077 and features a very different version of V, the game's protagonist. This V comes across as a brusque criminal wrapped up in some seriously bad stuff, which goes to show how differently you can build your character and how your decisions can impact the game's story and atmosphere. We also get to meet a nameless kingpin and his hacker henchwoman, who could well be allies or enemies depending on how you play things.

Oh, and again, the trailer ends with a shot of Keanu frickin' Reeves, whose in-game character looks just like him. Reeves didn't say much about his role in the game - his main line is "we have a city to burn," so I'd wager he leans toward the underbelly side of society - but he did discuss his history with CD Projekt Red.

"I gotta talk to you about something," Reeves said. "A while back, the guys at CD Projekt Red approached me and asked me to be a part of their new project. They were going on and on about how they'd create this vast open world with a branching storyline, how you'd be able to customize your character through in-game choices. It's not something I knew before, but it's something I was excited by. I'm always drawn to fascinating stories."