Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 gameplay video includes a look at PS4 Pro too

Official Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 gameplay footage is finally here, and you can even compare it back to back with the game running on PS4 Pro.

Developer CD Projekt Red put out the new gameplay footage a week after it debuted the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 . That trailer swapped back and forth between the two versions from scene to scene, while this one starts with four and a half minutes of PS4 Pro gameplay then transitions over to two minutes on PS5. The slick changeover happens at about 4:30, and the improved lighting quality and weather effects are immediately apparent.

This gameplay footage also includes "a great number" of the fixes and graphical improvements coming to the game in the day one patch the developers have been working on since Cyberpunk 2077 went gold in October. You can see the latest state of the game, starting from character creation and an early playthrough with the Nomad lifepath.

It's a surprisingly chill playthrough, but I don't mind seeing Night City from a more usual citizen's perspective; the only bits of violent action are the MaxTac police squad absolutely annihilating a gang of low-level carjackers and then a guns-blazing chase at the end. If you're planning a less confrontational stealth playthrough yourself, you may want to get ready for a time commitment .

