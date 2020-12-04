Cyberpunk 2077 leaks have started to show up online

Cyberpunk 2077 leaks are starting to appear online.

If you're hoping to go into Cyberpunk 2077 knowing as little as possible, then watch out for spoilers, as information about the much-anticipated game is starting to show up online in significant quantities.

Earlier this week, US retailer Best Buy accidentally started shipping copies of the game's Collector's Edition ahead of the December 10 release date. It's not clear how many copies have already found their way into players' hands, but with retail copies now apparently out in the wild, information about the game has started surfacing on social media.

Some of that information is relatively minor, pertaining to in-game characters, the Night City map, and customisation options. Elsewhere, however, I've already seen footage of entire missions in clips of anything up to 20 minutes at once. It's hard to tell how significant those missions might be, but you can be relatively sure that there'll be a reasonable amount of information (and spoilers) in those videos.

Developer CD Projekt Red has asked players who receive the game early not to stream or reveal information about the game ahead of an embargo on December 9. The studio says it'll be trying to get leaked information taken down, but that seems to apply primarily to video content, with screenshots and text posted to Twitter or forums like Reddit likely to be significantly trickier to remove. If you're hoping to go in completely spoiler-free, it might be worth using that Mute function pretty liberally for the next week or so.

If you're planning a Twitter hiatus, CDPR's Cyberpunk launch Twitter party could act as your triumphant return.