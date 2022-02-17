Cyberpunk 2077 developer is “looking into” the game’s framerate on Xbox Series S

Cyberpunk 2077 developer says it's "looking into" improving framerates on Xbox Series X after the significant new 1.5 update.

Earlier this week, developer CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077’s long-awaited 1.5 update, bringing dozens of new gameplay features, fixes and visual enchantments to Cyberpunk 2077 on current-gen consoles. But for Xbox Series S owners, the highly anticipated patch still failed to deliver a feature players have come to expect: 60 fps gameplay. With many players waiting over a year for the patch, the news immediately frustrated owners of Microsoft’s entry level box, and now, CD Projekt Red reveals it is “looking into” a fix.

Taking to the game’s official forums, community director Marcin Momot announced that the team is currently exploring the possibility of raising the FPS cap on Xbox Series S. Where the open-world sci-fi RPG now runs at full 4K and 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X – alongside the choice of performance, ray tracing and resolution modes – the Xbox Series S version is simply locked at a resolution of 1440p, running at 30 FPS.

As well as looking into removing the framerate cap on Series S, CD Projekt Red is also looking into some PlayStation-specific issues introduced in last Tuesday’s patch. From the fairly disastrous bug that saw the disc version refusing to launching on PS4s after the patch, to the less urgent request to transfer PS4 trophies over to the PS5 version. The patch has also caused a PC-specific bug – game crashes caused by Cyberpunk clashing with PC audio-software.

Over a year after release, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally beginning to look like the game that many fans hoped for. Initially riddled with bugs and technical issues, the 2020 iteration of the game was a sight for sore eyes, on consoles, anyway.

