Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest could get you $14,000 and a chance to go official

The Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay is getting serious, even though the game won't be out until April 2020. Developer CD Projekt Red is fanning the flames of fandom with an official Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest, encouraging fans to create and wear their own recreations of character costumes from the near-future world of Night City. The grand prize winner will receive at least $15,000, a photoshoot for a magazine cover, and a bunch of cool stuff for the game including the Cyberpunk 2077 collector's edition.

You can enter the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest by submitting your creation online or by strutting your cyber-stuff in-person at one of five upcoming international video game events. The final competition in 2020 will be composed of the five winners from the qualifier events and five selections from the online submissions. Here are the dates for each qualifier:

Gamescom (Cologne, Germany) - Aug. 21-24

(Cologne, Germany) - Aug. 21-24 PAX West (Seattle, USA) - Aug. 31-Sep. 3

(Seattle, USA) - Aug. 31-Sep. 3 Tokyo Game Show (Tokyo, Japan) - Sep. 12-15

(Tokyo, Japan) - Sep. 12-15 IgroMir (Moscow, Russia) - Oct. 4-7

(Moscow, Russia) - Oct. 4-7 Paris Games Week (Paris, France) - Oct. 30-Nov. 3

The winners of the in-person qualifiers will also receive a $2,000 prize each. Aside from the money and magazine cover, CD Projekt Red may also ask finalists to become "official Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayers at major pop culture events worldwide". CD Projekt Red made Maul Cosplay the IRL face of Geralt for many of its The Witcher 3 promotions, so you can rest assured that the studio is serious about this opportunity.

Cosplay contenders are welcome to recreate any characters depicted in official Cyberpunk 2077 materials - that includes the CGI trailers as well as gameplay demos. The studio will put out full guides for certain Cyberpunk 2077 characters soon if you don't mind waiting a bit for a better look at all of their components and materials.

