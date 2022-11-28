Best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals in Australia: upgrade your console for less

Picked up or planning to buy a new PS5 console for Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Have a PS5 already, and find yourself running out of storage space? You'll no doubt want to get your hands on a quality SSD to add to your next-gen powerhouse.

Luckily, this time of year is a great chance to save on some of the best PS5-compatible SSDs thanks to Cyber Monday deals.

As always, we've had our eyes peeled for the best opportunities for gamers to save on all manner of gaming essentials, so here we've picked out the top options to save on PS5-compatible SSDs compatible below.

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals available now

(opens in new tab) Western Digital SN850X 2TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with Heatsink | AU$569 AU$307.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$261) You'll be buying this one via Amazon US, so shipping won't exactly be fast, but an opportunity to save over AU$250 on a quality SSD with heatsink isn't something you'll see too often. This one offers speeds up to 7,300MB/s, while the heatsink included ensures your PS5 stands up during demanding gaming sessions. If you don't need 2TB of storage, you can grab the same SSD with 1TB of storage at a similarly discounted price of just AU$185.64 via Amazon US (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with Heatsink | AU$259 AU$228 at Scorptec (opens in new tab) (save AU$31) One of the more popular PS5 compatible SSDs and for good reason, the Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink is a superb heavy-duty solution, reading at 7,000MB/s and writing at 5,000MB/s, while the heatsink here ensures it doesn't overheat during gameplay, and there's 1TB of memory in the mix. It sits at the table with the popular kids for good reason, so you'll want to at least consider this one.

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB Internal SSD with Heatsink | AU$299 AU$229.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$69.05) We consider this one our pick for the best SSD for the PS5 (opens in new tab) and here it also manages to land one of the better Cyber Monday discounts for a quality SSD that's compatible with the latest PlayStation. As we stated in our guide: "this really is a quality PS5 SSD internal option". This deal comes via Amazon UK, so make sure you've checked and are happy with the estimated delivery time before hitting the checkout. The larger 2TB FireCuda 530 with heatsink (opens in new tab) also lands a discount with an even greater percentage off for Cyber Monday if you need more storage, but it is a premium and pricey option.

(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB Gen4 SSD | AU$207.76 AU$193.57 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$14.19) Another SSD courtesy of Amazon US (so delivery times may vary), Amazon actually undersells the discount it has here for this very solid SSD option, given that elsewhere in Australia it generally retails for as much as AU$226. We consider this "one of the better-designed PS5 SSDs with a built-in heatsink that we've come across" and while it might not beat out some of the others above, at this discounted price its well worth considering regardless.

(opens in new tab) Patriot Viper VP4300 1TB M.2 SSD | AU$269 AU$178 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$91) The read and write speeds claimed here exceed those of all of the above, suggesting read speeds up to 7,800MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800MB/s, but even if it doesn't quite live up to these lofty claims you'll regardless get a very reliable SSD for your PS5. And here you'll find this quality SSD option at a discounted price well worth mulling over. It comes with optional heatsinks that can be attached for PS5 use.

(opens in new tab) Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB SSD | AU$209.80 AU$168.76 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$41.04) The primary complaint for the Kingston Fury Renegade in the past has arguably been its price, which can definitely sit much higher than most people's budgets. But of course that makes a saving like this one all the more appealing. We found in our testing that the Renegade's sequential read rates exceeded 8,600MB/s which is a staggering number, so you know you're getting a high-performance SSD with this one.

(opens in new tab) Sabrent 2TB Rocket 4 PLUS NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD | AU$459.99 AU$329.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$120 applying voucher before checkout) Coming as a combo with SSD and heatsink, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus impressed us enough that we considered it one of the best price-to-terabyte SSDs for the PS5, while managing to keep pace with many of the above in terms of performance attributes. If you toggle the option to apply voucher before checkout on this Amazon deal, you'll save AU$120. You can also save AU$30 on this SSD and heatsink combo with 1TB storage (opens in new tab) via the same method.

Why do I need an SSD for my PS5? Games are continuing to demand greater and greater install sizes while the consoles generally aren't increasing the storage sizes they offer to match this rate of growth, so running out of storage space on the PS5 is fast becoming a common problem. That's where an SSD comes into play, offering you some space to play with for your console. A happy bonus, particularly for Australians accustomed to sometimes pitifully slow internet, is what a quality SSD will also offer to performance and download rates.

Which SSD works best with the PS5? The PS5's M.2 port is capable of supporting any NVMe SSD that is Gen 4.0 compatible and features a maximum possible width of 22mm. Not all compatible SSDs come with a heatsink included though, which is an important addition (particularly with the PS5) in order to ensure the health of both your SSD and console.