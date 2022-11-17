Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in Australia for 2022: everything we expect to see

For all the hubbub around holiday sales, we can't forget Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. This second event often brings about plenty of savings left over from the Friday before, and - if we're lucky - a few additional price drops on third party accessories and cheaper games to boot. That's perfect if you happen to miss out on the main event, or if you're combing every last discount you can find this year.

We often see retailers launching new waves of deals over the weekend in preparation for a second run at Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. However, we've also spotted some prices falling even further during this later period - especially if they sit on accessories facing threats from new models. That's because retailers often use this sales period to shift stock of kit that they don't see selling past new models in the next year. That means you can score some rock bottom prices when the stores get a little looser with their discounts.

Last year's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals hold a treasure trove of information for anyone keen to check out what's in store after the main event. That's why we're using all those offers to work out exactly what we might see in 2022. We've been tracking Nintendo Switch deals for years now, so we know what a good bundle looks like and just how much you should be paying for each game. You'll find our predictions for this year's sale, and all the dates and names you need to know about just below. Of course, we're also rounding up more information for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as well.

When will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals start? Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals officially land on Monday November 28 this year. That's typically when we see any new offers hit the shelves, however many retailers simply roll their previous offers over through the weekend. If you miss out on Black Friday shenanigans, then, it's well worth keeping your eyes peeled throughout Saturday and Sunday. We often see stores shifting their sale from Sunday onwards.

What to expect from Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals may look a little different to their Black Friday counterparts. If you're on the hunt for a console, we would absolutely recommend getting in earlier than the weekend. These are often highly competitive offers, so if you're truly looking for the best value possible you'll need to get in ahead of time.

We do expect some stock to be leftover once the madness dies down, especially when it comes to accessories, and first- and third-party Nintendo Switch games. This year, we also expect to see some more Nintendo Switch OLED discounts hitting those sale lines as well, especially considering how often it has been on sale in Australia throughout 2022. Indeed, Amazon hasn't sold the fancy new model at RRP for a while, dipping between the AU$479 and AU$499 price area (it's currently at AU$479 (opens in new tab)).

If you're looking to stock up on games and accessories there will be plenty of opportunities for that. We often see Friday's offers rolling through the weekend on these lower priced options. Cheaper or older games are a surefire bet - last year we saw big di off the likes of Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which made it through to Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. Newer games may be a little more stringent, but we would still expect similar savings on Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land to remain over the weekend. You may need to be a little quicker to pick up recently released titles like Splatoon 3 at a discount, though.

Should you wait for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals?

Absolutely not. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular items around in November, and any discounts or bundles will be snatched off the shelves exceedingly quickly. In fact, last year we even saw certain games and accessories running back up to full price before Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals had the chance to kick off. While we are expecting plenty of offers to roll through the weekend, this is a sale for anyone who missed out the first time round, rather than a new wave of discounts.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Switch Online | AU$469 AU$399

This bundle was very popular last year, and it went at a very sweet price. That said, this particular bundle has been thin on the ground in Australia for most of 2022. Whether it'll appear during the Cyber Monday (or Black Friday) sales in 2022 is hard to tell, though The Gamesmen still have stock.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$329.95 AU$279

In 2022 the Nintendo Switch Lite was a reasonably popular sales item, though we'd hope to see it go under AU$279 during the 2022 sales - especially if the vanilla model, and the OLED model, get steep discounts.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Pro controller | AU$99.95 AU$79

By 2021 standards this was a good deal, though Amazon is nowadays selling it at a pretty rock solid AU$89 (opens in new tab). If the Switch Pro controller gets a discount in 2022, there's a marginal chance it'll drop even lower than AU$79. Still, if the savings mirror those of last year's sales event, it's always worth grabbing one, given how essential they are for some players.

