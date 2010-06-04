Custom Street Fighter costumes mash up Kratos, Iron Man, X-Men, and more

While most people opted for the console versions, Street Fighter IV for the PC has spawned a bunch of rad user made mods and content, including a wacky fireball farting version. This awesome video collects some of the very best of the modders' creations,a lot of which put the official Capcom costumes to shame. Of course PC modders don't have to worry aboutmulti-million dollarcopyright infringement lawsuits now do they?
While we haven't been able to ID all of the costumes, here's a partial list:
Blanka - Sabertooth
Sagat - Kratos
Cammy - Lara Croft
Vega - The Prince
M. Bison - Raiden
Seth - Iron Man
Abel - Colossus
Guile - Charlie
Rufus - Majin Buu, Santa
El Fuerte - La Parka, The Flash
Gen - Shang Tsung
Dhalsim - Mr. Fantastic
Rose - Wu (Jade Empire)
Ryu - ?
Zangief - Mike Haggar/Asteroth
Sakura, Chun-Li, C. Viper- Sexy time
If you can figure out any of the ones we missed, let us know in the comments!
