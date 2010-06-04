Custom Street Fighter costumes mash up Kratos, Iron Man, X-Men, and more

While most people opted for the console versions, Street Fighter IV for the PC has spawned a bunch of rad user made mods and content, including a wacky fireball farting version. This awesome video collects some of the very best of the modders' creations,a lot of which put the official Capcom costumes to shame. Of course PC modders don't have to worry aboutmulti-million dollarcopyright infringement lawsuits now do they?

While we haven't been able to ID all of the costumes, here's a partial list:

Blanka - Sabertooth

Sagat - Kratos

Cammy - Lara Croft

Vega - The Prince

M. Bison - Raiden

Seth - Iron Man

Abel - Colossus

Guile - Charlie

Rufus - Majin Buu, Santa

El Fuerte - La Parka, The Flash

Gen - Shang Tsung

Dhalsim - Mr. Fantastic

Rose - Wu (Jade Empire)

Ryu - ?

Zangief - Mike Haggar/Asteroth

Sakura, Chun-Li, C. Viper- Sexy time

If you can figure out any of the ones we missed, let us know in the comments!

Jun 3, 2010