Cuphead celebrates both its second anniversary and 5 million copies sold with a birthday sale

What a month it's been for Studio MDHR. Not only has Cuphead 's retro-ragtime soundtrack hit the top spot of the Billboard's Jazz charts – the first video game score to ever do so – today is also Cuphead's second anniversary.

Developer Studio MDHR has marked the event with a limited-time sale event and confirmed that the fiendish run-and-gunner has now gone five-times platinum, topping an impressive 5 million copies sold.

"Cuphead turns two today, and we're so humbled to announce: it has officially gone five-times platinum!!" Studio MDHR said via a tweet earlier today (thanks, PCGN ). "Starting now, the game is 20% off on all platforms for a full week. And stay tuned, because we have 5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold!"

Cuphead turns two today, and we're so humbled to announce: it has officially gone five-times platinum!!Starting now, the game is 20% off on all platforms for a full week. And stay tuned, because we have 5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold! pic.twitter.com/oe7uTzY62YSeptember 29, 2019

Cuphead's 1930s-inspired hand-drawn animations didn't just catch our collective attention, of course. The game – which centres on the eponymous hero and his brother Mugman – has also won numerous awards at both the Game Awards and BAFTA Games Awards for its striking presentation.

And don't forget Cuphead is also coming to Netflix . The streaming service announced in July that a TV series based on the popular video game is being developed in conjunction with King Features and developer Studio MDHR. Titled The Cuphead Show!, the comedy series will expand on the world first shown in the independently produced video game.

“The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman,” the official press release said at the time. “Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs."

Happy second anniversary, Cuphead!