Crysis running on Switch might be the most surreal thing you see today

It shouldn't be surprising that a 13-year-old video game can run on a newish console, but somehow it's a surreal experience watching buttery-smooth Crysis gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.

This might be dating myself, but I remember getting a rather expensive gaming PC the year after Crysis came out, and it was the ultimate tech demo. Aside from just being a fun game, it was the best looking game I'd ever played, and even my brand new gaming rig trembled before its majesty. Now, a remastered version can be seen running at what appears a rock-solid 30fps on the mobile Switch, inarguably the weakest console of the generation in terms of processing power.

Crytek says the following tech enhancements are coming to Crysis Remastered on Switch: "high-quality textures, global illumination (SVOGI), vegetation bending, optimized dynamic light settings, dynamic resolution, gyro aiming, motion blur, bloom (light rays and sunbeams)." That may or may not be exciting to you depending on your understanding of tech lingo, but all those fancy terms add up to what looks like a very impressive feat of engineering on the plucky Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered is releasing on Switch July 23, although it's been delayed on PC, PS4, and Xbox One following a recent gameplay leak and some negative feedback from the community. The studio says the delay will give them time to "get Crysis Remastered up to the PC and console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games."

