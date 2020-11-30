Crash Bandicoot 4 secret logo hints at sequel

The Crash Bandicoot 4 ending has a secret logo that could be hinting at a possible sequel.

This discovery comes from a recent Twitter post (via The Gamer), where user @kimmotman, aka Kevin Fagaragan, found a secret logo at the end of the game's first level. The uploaded video shows how a new image appears on the TV after you use spin attack to switch the channels.

Usually, only the known callbacks to previous Crash Bandicoot titles are there each time you hit the TV, up until the newly released Crash Bandicoot 4. However, this time around a brand new logo can be spotted.

There's a new image that appears on the TV after you beat the game? Teasing Crash 5 or a spinoff? #PS4share pic.twitter.com/w6cEKJwcaENovember 29, 2020

The logo is only visible for a split second, and it looks to be some sort of symbol, perhaps hinting at a possible new game. You can see the logo again in the sequence each time you hit the TV, so it's not a one off easter egg.

The mysterious logo was found after Fagaragan beat the platforming game and according to them, the secret only works if you 106% the game.

This isn't the first time players have encountered a teaser in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, players have previously discovered a secret ending which supposedly teases the plot for a fifth installment in the series. We've yet to get confirmation on that and this newly discovered logo, but we'd like to think we'll be seeing more of the lovable Bandicoot in the future.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time released last month for PS4 and Xbox One.

