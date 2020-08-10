Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time website could point to a Switch version

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time may come to Nintendo Switch in addition to PS4 and Xbox One.

As spotted by GameRant , Twitter user SunwerPrower noticed that the Switch is mentioned in the source code of the game's page on the Crash Bandicoot website. More specifically, the Switch is listed alongside PS4 and Xbox One in the code for the pre-order widget. You can easily view this for yourself by pulling up the page's source code. Here's what that widget looks like on the back end:

(Image credit: Activision)

Web pages like this can be filled with all sorts of extraneous, unused code, so there's no guarantee that the lines related to Switch are anything more than an unused placeholder. Some users have called attention to the extra line of code in the PS4 and Xbox One blocks (<span class=\x22registered\x22>\x26reg;<\/span>), but this seems to be for the trademark symbol in their pre-order buttons rather than some sort of "make it show up on the website" signifier. Similarly, the singular mention of PC alongside PS4 and Xbox One (but in this instance, not Switch) could be nothing or everything.

That said, Switch does appear elsewhere in the page code, most notably under entries for platform specific content. Again, there's no trace of this on the live version of the page, but it's possible that Switch-related content has simply been disabled for the time being.

Crash 4 was first announced on June 22, and there's been no mention of a Switch version since. However, it's still possible that a Switch version will be announced sometime between now and the game's October 2 release date. If that's the plan, it will probably be revealed at one of Nintendo's special third-party Direct presentations. Nintendo's Direct schedule has reportedly been shuffled repeatedly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so I wouldn't be surprised if some titles got moved around. In another, less awful timeline, Crash 4 for Switch may have already been revealed.

On top of all that, it would almost be stranger if Crash 4 didn't come to Switch. Both the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing were released on Switch, so while the series started on PlayStation, it's unquestionably a multi-platform affair at this point.