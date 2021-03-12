Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time PC release date set for this month, only on Battle.net

The Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time PC release date has been revealed, and it's not far off - but it may not be headed to the storefront you expected.

With Crash Bandicoot 4's PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Nintendo Switch versions landing today, Activision put out a new trailer to celebrate their launch - and that trailer also confirms the new Crash game is headed to Battle.net on March 26. There's no mention of a release on Steam, Epic Games Store, or any other digital PC platforms in the trailer.

Battle.net was formerly the exclusive home of PC games from Blizzard Entertainment, but in recent years it's also hosted an increasingly broad selection of titles from Blizzard's sister company Activision Publishing. Not all of them, though, with one notable counter example being Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, which debuted as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC last year.

The new-gen versions of Crash Bandicoot 4 feature 4K visuals and 60 frames per second, so you can likely expect the same performance (or better) on PC. Pre-orders are open on Battle.net now for $39.99.

While you'll have to wait a little longer to play Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC, the developers are already celebrating the series' 25th anniversary with a commemorative pair of skins . Specifically, they're Crash and Coco in X-ray mode (but still wearing underwear to preserve their skeletal modesty).