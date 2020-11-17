Corsair HS70 Bluetooth review

There's good sound quality in here, and an excellent design to boot, which makes it perfect for Nintendo Switch players - but is limited mainly to that platform.

The Corsair HS70 gaming headset is full of surprises, but the biggest might just be the price. For under $100 / £100 you’re getting a sleek, durable design, some nifty Bluetooth features, and strong audio performance. While it's compatible across PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Switch players looking for the best Nintendo Switch headset will likely find the most value here. The ability to connect to Bluetooth and through the 3.5mm cable is not only handy for swapping between your phone audio and your console, but it also fixes one of the fundamental frustrations with the Nintendo Switch itself.

Design

The Corsair HS70 design is certainly understated - with a matte black finish and not a glimmer of an LED in sight. It’s a refreshing change for a cheaper headset to move away from the gaudy gamer aesthetic and one that is supported by a durable, solid build to boot.

Soft cushioning lines the cups and headband with thick padding. It offers a good level of comfort when combined with the oversized cups, though at first touch it seems that these cushions could be slightly fuller. Still, such a design means that padding encases the ear rather than pushing against it, which makes for a far more comfortable experience than expected.

The sides of those cups play host to a volume reel and mic mute button as well as ports for USB-C charging and connection, the 3.5mm cable, and the detachable mic. It’s worth noting, though, that the latter is only covered by a rubber piece that can easily get lost.

You’ll also find grill covers adorning each cup, which makes for a far nicer touch than the standard plastic you tend to find on headsets in this price range, and also reduces the chances of scratching over time.

Features

In terms of hardware, the Corsair HS70 offers up all the features you’d expect from a sub-three-figure wireless gaming headset. You’re getting roughly 25 hours of battery life, a detachable mic, and the USB and 3.5mm cables as well.

That mic slots into the aforementioned side port, but is somewhat restricted in flexibility. If you’re switching between solo and online gaming regularly, it can quickly become annoying to either unplug and locate the small rubber cover for the port or keep the static mic in front of your face.

That said, it’s a minor gripe that can easily be compensated for with the strength of just about everything else on these headphones considering their price.

Perhaps the standout feature here is the ability to connect via Bluetooth and a wired connection at the same time. That means Nintendo Switch voice chat from your phone and audio from your Nintendo Switch at the same time. In turn, this means you can finally stream in-game audio and chat via the Nintendo Switch Online app at the same time - a tricky manoeuvre before the Corsair HS70 Bluetooth. Getting a call? No problem, just chat away. It's an excellent feature that really adds a new level of value here.

You'll need to connect via a wired connection to use the headset with PS4/5, Xbox, and for Nintendo Switch game audio. This makes the headset more of a Bluetooth hybrid than a full-on wireless headset if you're on console, then, but you can connect wirelessly on PC.

Performance

Considering you’re getting a sleek design, excellent features, and a comfortable build for under $100 / £100 price tag the performance of the Corsair HS70 has to let it down right? Wrong. It’s quickly apparent from loading up your first cut scene or hearing the first gunshots in the distance that this budget headset is by no means light on audio quality.

There’s no overwrought bass like you might expect in cheaper headsets at this price point, but still strong power in the mid and low ranges. Doom Eternal, for example, felt punchy and bold, but the slamming bass lines weren’t crackling or overpowering the spin of a barrel or the squeal of a demon.

There’s a richness at every range here that’s rare to find in headsets this cheap. The intricacies of each song in Fuser were reproduced with well-defined detail on Nintendo Switch, while the power of a thumping bass was still filling the soundstage for extra satisfaction.

Those larger cups do make an impact on overall audio performance, particularly if you’ve got a lot of outside sound to block out. They’re certainly comfortable, likely for larger heads as well, and the design avoids too much heat or pressure over longer play sessions, you’re not getting a snug fit here - at least for smaller heads.

While the audio can certainly get loud enough to isolate you from external noise, it’s a consideration if you’re playing in a particularly noisy home, and can cause you to lose just a little detailing in quieter open-world moments.

Overall - should you buy it?

It's easy to recommend the Corsair HS70 to Nintendo Switch gamers looking for a sub-$100 /£100 headset. Strong audio quality, unique features, Bluetooth functionality, wide compatibility, and a sleek and comfortable design - it's certainly got a strong spec sheet. One of the best gaming headsets going? Perhaps not, but a sturdy and solid choice certainly.

Chat functionality can stream straight into your game, but you are dropping a few key features to make way for this Bluetooth design. PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players might be better off picking up one of the best wireless gaming headsets for a little more, but you're still getting excellent sound quality in here nonetheless.