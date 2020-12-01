Control and Doom Eternal lead impressive Xbox Game Pass December 2020 lineup

A whopping 17 games will be added to Xbox Game Pass this month, including big hitters such as Control and Doom Eternal plus brand-new games like Haven.

Bethesda-published games have been Game Pass inevitabilities since Microsoft acquired the publisher earlier this year , and Doom Eternal is a strong way to kick off the partnership between the two. We also know that future Bethesda games will be available on Game Pass day one , including heavyweights like Starfield.

Control, meanwhile, was one of the best games of 2019, and it's only gotten better with its AWE DLC . This is a running theme for the rest of the December Xbox Game Pass lineup, which includes indie darlings like Slime Rancher, Starbound, and VA-11 Hall-A (not to be confused with the other Valhalla making the rounds, Assassin's Creed Valhalla ). Then there's Haven, the new game from the makers of Furi, which will launch with day-and-date Game Pass availability. And with xCloud gaming now included with Game Pass, a few new titles are also tied to Android platforms.

Here's the full list of new December games in the order they'll arrive:

Control (Android and console) - December 3

Doom Eternal (PC) - December 3

Haven (Console and PC) - December 3

Rage 2 (Android) - December 3

Slime Rancher (Android and console) - December 3

VA-11 Hall-A (PC) - December 3

Yes, Your Grace (Android, console, and PC) - December 3

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Console and PC) - December 4

Call of the Sea (Android, console, and PC) - December 8

Monster Sanctuary (Android and console) - December 8

Starbound (PC) - December 8

Unto The End (Console and PC) - December 9

Assetto Corsa (Android and console) - December 10

Gang Beasts (Android and console) - December 10

Greedfall (Android, console, and PC) - December 10

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Android and console) - December 10

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Android, console, and PC) - December 10