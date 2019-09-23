Code Vein wants your blood in exchange for a copy of the game

With as many exciting games as there are coming out this season, our wallets are just about crying for help. Thankfully, Bandai Namco is partnering with American Red Cross to ease the burden for those looking forward to Code Vein, which releases this Friday. By way of the Code Vein Blood Bank, gamers in the San Diego area can contribute to a good cause by donating blood and receive a free copy of Code Vein for their efforts.

The Lost aren't the only ones who need your blood! On September 27th, celebrate the #CODEVEIN launch by donating blood to those in need. Follow the link to pre-register and learn more about our Blood Drive during TwitchCon weekend: https://t.co/MvAkM5H5NZ pic.twitter.com/h7rKIGaeEDSeptember 22, 2019

If you are interested in a free game for a good deed, you'll need to be in San Diego between 10AM and 4PM on Friday, September 27. Location and details can be found on the Blood Drive's website , but essentially, donate some blood and get a copy of Code Vein for free, plus a "promo blood kit," whatever that is. To note, when I tried to register, I got a message that said online scheduling isn't available for the drive. It's unclear whether or not walk-ins will be accepted.

One Twitter user replied that they were able to pre-register and posted the response from Red Cross, which said the donation would save "up to three lives." And if that's not enough, they're also going home with a copy of Code Vein the day it releases. Although, I do wonder if you get a choice of platform. Bandai Namco says we'll learn more over TwitchCon weekend, so perhaps we'll find out then.

We think Code Vein is one of the best games coming in 2019 and beyond.