Classic sci-fi at the BFI Southbank

London's British Film Institute lines up a summer programme of great genre movies and TV
If you live in, or close to, London this could be your chance to watch some great SF classics on the big screen. In July the BFI is hosting a two-month season surveying "the future human condition", with a substantial survey of science fiction in film and TV.
The films, which range from Siegel's Invasion of the Body Snatchers to Tarkovsky's Solaris, ask what it really means to be human.
From June, the line-up will examine how television has sought to deepen our understanding of science - it'll also be considering the way scientists and their work have been depicted on screen.
In August, the season changes to reflect one of our most compelling preoccupations: how human experience and society will evolve in the future. From Luc Besson's The Last Battle to Terry Gilliam's Twelve Monkeys, the BFI will be showcasing films that conjure disturbing post-apocalyptic visions of the future.
Sounds completely up our street, right? There's a list of what's on below, or you can find ticket details and timings on the official site - www.bfi.org.uk/go/futurenetscience
July
Aelita: Queen Of Mars
Things To Come
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
The Incredible Shrinking Man
Je Táime, Je Táime
Fahrenheit 451
Fantastic Voyage
2001: A Space Odyssey
THX 1138
A Clockwork Orange
Silent Running
Solaris
Sleeper
Soylent Green
The Man Who Fell To Earth
Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence
The Machine Stops (TV)
Stranger In The Family (TV)
Chimera (TV)
August
Stalker
The Terminator
The Last Battle
The City Of Lost Children
Twelve Monkeys
Avaion
Minority Report
Solaris (Remake)
Les Revenants
The Wild Blue Yonder
Moon
The Year Of The Sex Olympics (TV)
Random Quest (TV)
Let us know if you go along and what you make of the BFI's science and "future human" film season.