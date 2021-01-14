Chris Pratt sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War bought by Amazon Prime for a reported $200 million

Chris Pratt’s next movie is set to land at Amazon Prime – for an eye-watering amount. The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi action movie with Pratt in the lead role, is expected to sell to the streamer for around $200 million, according to Variety .

Set during a futuristic conflict that finds humanity losing the fight against an alien invasion, The Tomorrow War sees scientists develop a way to draft soldiers from the past to join them in their fight. The movie is helmed by The Lego Movie director Chris McKay with a script by Zach Dean, who previously penned movies including Deadfall and 24 Hours to Live.

Pratt, who’s also on board as executive producer, stars alongside J.K. Simmons, The Handmaid’s Tale Yvonne Strahovski, GLOW’s Betty Gilpin, Straight Outta Compton ’s Keith Powers, and Veep’s Sam Richardson.

The movie was originally slated to hit cinemas on Christmas Day in 2020, but it was pushed back to July 2021, taking Mission: Impossible 7’s release spot. However, the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic means the studio has ultimately opted for a streaming release instead. It’s good news for Amazon, who has secured a number of big titles over the past year, including 2020’s Borat 2 and the upcoming Eddie Murphy-led sequel Coming 2 America.