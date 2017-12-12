Check out the Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 skins and emotes - Orisa got a puppy!

Break out the blankets and warm cocoa, it's time for Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017. Blizzard's holiday event is now live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will run until January 1. It adds new skins, emotes, sprays, game modes, and more.

To get a taste, here's a trailer showing off some of the new content and teasing this year's brawl event, Yeti Hunt.

Yeti Hunt will pit a team of five Mei players against one Yeti Winston. Last year's seasonal game mode Mei's Snowball Offensive will also make a return. But of course, the real reason you're going to log on and play a few rounds is so you can earn one of these sweet, limited-time holiday skins. We've got a good look at each of the new costumes below:

Ana's Snow Owl skin is a perfect fit for everyone's favorite grandma / sniper. I love the silver-and-turquoise theme going on here, and the large eyes help keep everything nice and expressive.

Here we have Bastion's Avalanche skin. I can't say I'm a big fan, as the hat just looks a bit silly on an Omnic war machine. That said, the pain job is cool, and Ganymede being turned into an owl is alright in my book.

Soldier 76 gets an extra padded and comfy-looking skin called Alpine 76. You know those kids who would take an hour to get their winter clothes on before they'd go out into the snow for recess? That's what this costume reminds me of, but like, in a good way.

Hanzo's Casual skin may seem like the least impressive of the bunch, but it's actually a very cool nod to fans, as it's what we saw him wear in the Reflections comic from last year. Maybe it's the extra bit of white added to his hair, maybe it's the jacket, but I'm also getting a vague resemblance to Agent 47 as he appeared in the first teaser trailer for Hitman 2016. Anyone else? Just me? Okay then.

Blizzard is bringing its A game for Sombra's skins. First the amazing devil skin for Halloween, and now this Jack Frost / ice pixie skin called "Rime". I love the glow coming from her chest piece, and the spikes give her a meaner edge than many of the Winter Wonderland skins.

I think the Roadhog Ice Fisherman skin may be my favorite. Not only do I love that he's now Road-rus (because he's wearing a walrus mask, you see), but his should decor is both thematically appropriate and pays appropriate homage to his culture.

Meanwhile, Junkrat gets a summer-themed skin called Beachrat because he's from Australia, and it's currently the warm season there. Not sure why Roadhog got a winter skin but Junkrat didn't, but the manic bomber still fits in surprisingly well! And who knows, maybe when the Summer Games 2018 roll around, Junkrat can get cozy with something a bit more yuletide-y.

Now get out there and throw some snowballs, heroes.