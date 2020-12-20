CD Projekt investors consider legal action over "misleading information" about Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt investors unhappy at the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 are contemplating legal action.

On Friday, two prospective legal challenges came to light, one from Warsaw, Poland, and one from New York. As reported by the New York Times (thanks, VGC ), Mikołaj Orzechowski - a Warsaw-based lawyer who has also invested in CD Projekt - announced a potential class-action suit, asking other investors to come forward if they share the belief that they've been unduly affected by the "suspension of the sale of the Cyberpunk 2077 product" and believe the company made a "misrepresentation" to would-be investors "in order to obtain financial benefits".

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, which is based in New York, USA, has also come forward and revealed it is investigating claims that CD Projekt "may have issued materially misleading information to their shareholders and investing public". It is therefore asking all investors who purchased shares in CD Projekt SA and "incurred losses" to contact them for potential action.

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store "until further notice" earlier this week, offering refunds to players who request them. The news came via the official PlayStation website, which was offering refunds to anyone that bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store and wanted their money back. Yesterday, Microsoft added a warning to its Xbox storefront , too.

ICYMI, recent reports state that Cyberpunk 2077 PC saves become corrupted if they exceed 8MB in size . According to a thread on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, save files need to stay below 8MB to avoid corruption, but this is proving difficult for an RPG game that usually demands a lot of crafting and collectibles.

As Hirun summarised earlier this week , this all comes after Cyberpunk 2077's fairly disastrous launch on both PS4 and Xbox One. After reassuring players that the game ran " surprisingly well " on last-gen platforms, CD Projekt Red leadership apologized for the bug-riddled launch of the game on both platforms this past week, after players encountered numerous bugs, glitches, and visual downgrades. Just a few days ago, CD Projekt Red leadership said the cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen platforms was " irrelevant " compared to the hit their reputation has taken over the launch.