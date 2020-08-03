Andrew Lloyd Webber offers his review of Cats: “The whole thing was ridiculous”

Ah, Cats. Lest we forget the CGI monsterpiece came out only a few months ago (what is time!) to scathing reviews from critics. Now, Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the original stage musical, has offered his verdict on the adaptation, and like everyone who witnessed director Tom Hooper's vision of feline-infested London, he was less than impressed.

The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” Webber told The Sunday Times. “The whole thing was ridiculous.”

Meow. That's, unfortunately, all Webber said on the record about the Cats movie. Other people associated with the project have previously spoken out, including Dam Judi Dench, who said described her character Deuteronomy as looking like "a battered, mangy old cat. A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?”

"The cloak I was made to wear!” she added. “Like five foxes fucking on my back.”

For Dench, though, Cats was not all bad. She revealed she had "a text from Ben Whishaw [the actor], who just doted on it. So sweet. So lovely.”

Unfortunately, neither Dench or Webber have commented on the existence of the so-called "butt-hole cut" which saw VFX artists draw in... Well, you can guess from the title of the cut. Paws crossed that someone asks both of them soon, as they'll no doubt have excellent answers to offer. In the meantime, check out one of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now.