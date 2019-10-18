Capcom wants to bring back dead franchises and make new ones

Capcom, currently enjoying the booming success of franchises like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, says they plan on bringing back "dormant" franchises as well as developing new IPs. In Capcom's 2019 investor report tracked down by Resetera user Jawmuncher, the developer says "awakening dormant intellectual properties" is one of their top three priorities, as is "developing new brands."

Capcom last year released the wildly popular Monster Hunter World and broadened the appeal of one of its hallmark franchises, and in 2019 remade the classic Resident Evil 2 to resounding critical and commercial success. The new report also notes that Capcom plans on continuing to develop remakes of popular games for modern platforms.

While the report doesn't make clear which franchises Capcom plans to bring back from the dead, I can think of a few very exciting possibilities - Breath of Fire, Dino Crisis, Lost Planet, and Final Fight to name a few. Personally, I'd love to see a reboot of Ghosts and Goblins after I got my fanny kicked playing the original games on the NES and SNES Classic.

It's also good, if not necessarily shocking, to hear that Capcom plans on developing new franchises, the most recent being Deep Down, which was revealed way back in 2013 and hasn't seen a lot of movement since.

As for new remakes, Capcom says they have plans but didn't give any indication as to which games they plan on remaking. Given the success of RE2make, which Capcom says is "indisputable," Resident Evil 3 is a good enough guess.