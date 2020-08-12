Cancelled Star Wars game was basically "Star Wars Uncharted", says former EA Visceral dev

Former EA Visceral producer Zach Mumbach has shed more light on the studio's cancelled Star Wars game, which was under the creative direction of Uncharted's Amy Hennig before Electronic Arts canned the project and shut down the studio back in 2017.

Speaking on a new episode of the MinnMaxShow (via Eurogamer), Mumbach revealed that Visceral had "a lot of gameplay people never got to see" from the title, codenamed Project Ragtag, which apparently would have focused on a central character described as a blend of Star-Lord and Robin Hood.

"We had levels, they weren't done but they were close," continued Mumbach. "We had one set-piece which was basically done - we were putting the final touches on it right when the studio was shut down."

"[It was] this crazy AT-ST moment which was really cool. You were on foot running from it and it was trying to hunt you down but you were more agile, slipping through these alleyways, barelling through and crashing and using all the destruction of Frostbite... You would have been like 'oh that's like Star Wars Uncharted'."

Electronic Arts' reasoning for pulling the plug on Ragtag cited the lack of profitability for single-player experiences; a theory which managed to disprove itself on just two years' later with the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which has already become the best selling Star Wars game of all time.

It sounds like Visceral's experience could have been a real belter, but at least it sounds like we're getting a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel soon enough.

