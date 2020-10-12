Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.28 is available to pre-install on PS4 for Wednesday

A new Call of Duty: Warzone patch has appeared on PS4, but it’s a pre-install set to go live later this week.

Update 1.28 was introduced for all Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare owners earlier today on October 12. Right now though, the patch doesn’t actually install, and is set to be installed later this week on Wednesday, October 14, at precisely 7 a.m. BST. That actually works out late the night before on Tuesday for west coast US folk at 11 p.m. PT.

You might recall that before the current Season 6 began for Call of Duty: Warzone, there was a similar situation with a pre-installed patch. The update that introduced Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 was available to download a few days before it was actually set to go live, exclusively for PS4 players.

It looks like Infinity Ward is up to the same tricks with this new patch for Warzone, letting PS4 owners download the patch ahead of Wednesday. Update 1.28 weighs in at just under 10GB.

Right now, there’s no word from either Activison or Infinity Ward as to the contents of this new update. But perhaps we can have an educated guess, given that we’re rapidly approaching the latter half of October.

It’s entirely possible that this patch may be a prelude to the Zombies event in Warzone. Last month, dataminers uncovered audio files within a Warzone update where a narrator described a Zombies mode, telling the player how the undead wouldn’t be affected by the encroaching gas around the Verdansk map. Update 1.28 is set to go live just over two weeks before Halloween, which would be perfect timing for the introduction of the Zombies mode.

If you're looking to zip around the Verdansk map as rapidly as possible, check out our Warzone subway metro stations guide for more.