Call of Duty: Warzone is getting two new modes and changes to Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting two new game modes and some main map changes when Black Ops Cold War Season Two debuts next week.

According to the official Call of Duty blog , Verdansk will get two new game modes that will shake up your options in the free-to-play game. The two modes are Exfiltration and Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme, with the latter dropping sometime next week shortly after Season Two debuts on February 25. Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme ups the max player count to 90, which will dial the fast-paced game type up to 11.

Later on in the season, we'll get the Exfiltration Battle Royale game mode, which tasks you with filling the exfil chopper up before the gas circle completely closes in on you. Or, you can find a portable radio and hold onto it for long enough to automatically win the game for them or their squad - but you'll be marked on everyone's map, so prepare for things to heat up.

Verdansk will also get "a number of points of interest to either discover or more fully explore" that will add to Warzone's narrative while giving us more places to desperately search for armor plates or any weapon that isn't a pistol. Back in May of last year, we knew that the Fortnite-like changes to the map lend themselves to the macro story of Warzone , and it seems Activision is doubling down on that concept.

These new points of interest aren't detailed in the blog post, so we don't know where they are - but expect players to find them rather quickly. We do know that the cargo tanker Vodianoy has been spotted threading toward the Port of Verdansk, and "something major is beginning to rumble deep underground." Hoo boy, expect it to get wild.