Call of Duty: Warzone Games of Summer is a global event with exclusive rewards, new maps, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a Season 5 reloaded event called Games of Summer that will include a global Trials tournament, a new Gunfight map, and more.

Season 5 Reloaded will launch on August 25 at 2am EST / 11pm PT / 7 am BST, with the Games of Summer content kicking off August 28.

When Season 5 Reloaded launches, so will a new game mode called King Slayer, a large-scale TDM on Battle Royale where the circle moves around the map instead of closing in on a specific point. The top five teams' highest scoring players will be marked on tac-maps as a "king," and eliminating them will get you additional points and a free Killstreak. There's also a Ground War variant dropping with the amped up version of Season 5.

There's also a new operator joining the Season 5 Reloaded fight - say "ciao" to Morte, a "spaghetti western-loving gunslinger" who's "ready to lay down the law for the Coalition."

And Season 5 Reloaded is bringing a new weapon: the FiNN LMG, which you can get from completing an in-game challenge or a blueprint variant acquired by purchasing the Mainframe bundle. The full-auto LMG is lightweight and has advanced recoil controls, so prepare to lay down some serious cover fire with this bad boy.

When Games of Summer launches on August 28, the real party will get started. For the first time in Call of Duty history, you'll be able to compete in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare and represent your country in single-player Trials of skills. There are five Trials in total, and you'll earn medals in each one. It's like the Olympics, but with killing. Here are the five Trials from the Call of Duty Games of Summer event:

Gun Course (starts August 28) - Make your way through the course as fast as possible while clearing all enemy targets and avoiding civilian casualties.

- Make your way through the course as fast as possible while clearing all enemy targets and avoiding civilian casualties. Price's Alley (starts August 29) - Eliminate an endless series of enemy targets while avoiding civilian targets to maintain the combo for as long as possible - with only a Renetti as your Loadout.

- Eliminate an endless series of enemy targets while avoiding civilian targets to maintain the combo for as long as possible - with only a Renetti as your Loadout. Risky Parkour (starts August 30) - Move through each checkpoint and finish the course as quickly as possible. Beware the heavy toxic gas on low ground.

- Move through each checkpoint and finish the course as quickly as possible. Beware the heavy toxic gas on low ground. Shooting Range (starts August 31) - Locate and shoot all targets in the area as quickly as possible while conserving ammunition.

Locate and shoot all targets in the area as quickly as possible while conserving ammunition. Marksman Challenge (starts September 1) - Engage waves of long-distance targets and beat the clock. Missed shots burn time.

Each Trial will require you to complete it within a certain time for each Bronze, Silver, and Gold medal option. You'll receive rewards based on your performance in each Trial, and they're stackable, plus all players who participate will earn the Games of Summer Cup weapon charm. Trials rewards include vehicle skins, XP tokens, vehicle horns, calling cards, Legendary weapon blueprints, and more.

And of course, just like the Olympics, individual medals earned by players will give points to your respective country, with the top 15 visible on in-game leaderboards. Trials will be available for both Modern Warfare and Warzone players on August 28 at 1pm ET / 10 am PT / 6pm BST.

Games of Summer will also bring a Gunfight tournament set in the Stadium to Warzone. If you win you'll get XP and high-tier cosmetic rewards. Plus, there's a free access weekend that will run from August 28 to September 2, so everyone can get involved in the carnage.