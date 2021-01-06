Call of Duty: Warzone DMR and Mac 10 nerf confirmed by developer

The prolific and extremely overpowered DMR will be receiving a nerf very soon in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Developer Raven Software announced the changes to the DMR in a tweet on January 5. Alongside the nerf for the unstoppable marksman rifle, the Mac 10, Type 63, and dual pistols will also be receiving nerfs, all of which are exclusive to Call of Duty: Warzone, and will have no bearing on the more recent Black Ops Cold War.

Don't fret! We've heard you and a balance update is coming soon to address concerns about the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols. ⚖️⏲️January 5, 2021

The DMR in particular has become as popular as it is overpowered over the last few weeks in Call of Duty: Warzone, with players on forums like Reddit and ResetEra bemoaning the radio silence from developers on the issue. Additionally, the Mac 10 has also been unstoppable in close quarters combat, so it's a relief that the SMG is getting a nerf alongside the DMR.

All the weapons receiving nerfs here joined Warzone from Black Ops Cold War late last year in December. Well over 30 weapons joined the battle royale game, so there was always the potential for imbalances when porting over the vast slew of weapons to Infinity Ward's game. Although there isn't a scheduled release date for the fix from Raven Software, it's a relief nonetheless to know that it's on the way.

In other Call of Duty news, datamines and leaks roll on for Black Ops Cold War. Earlier this week, a leaker claimed that League Play would be arriving in Treyarch's new Call of Duty game by April at the very latest, so there's some extremely competitive combat to look forward to.

For a complete list of the best weapons you can get your hands on in Infinity Ward's battle royale game, head over to our Warzone best guns guide for more.