Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation exclusive content remains shrouded in mystery

Call of Duty: Vanguard will offer exclusive content to players on PS4 and PS5, but we don't know just how much yet.

At the end of the Call of Duty: Vanguard story trailer , a panel announced that players would receive "exclusive benefits" on both the current and last-gen version of the consoles. At the moment, there's no official word on what those benefits will look like, but according to CharlieIntel , "PlayStation users will have access to two extra custom loadouts in Create a Class."

The announcement at the end of the trailer also confirmed that the "bonus content and benefits" available to PlayStation players at launch won't be available on other platforms until November 1, 2022, just under a year after the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date on November 5, 2021.

The existence of platform-exclusive content doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Activision has partnered with Sony twice in recent years, with entire modes - Modern Warfare's Spec Ops Survival and Black Ops Cold War's Onslaught Zombies - unavailable on other platforms for 12 months after launch. While there's been no mention of a whole new mode, the mention of "bonus content" in that story mode trailer suggests that this year's partnership won't be limited to some extra loadout slots.

