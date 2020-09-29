Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Survival Mode heads to Xbox and PC this week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Survival Mode is finally coming to other platforms. In a tweet yesterday, Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams confirmed that players on PC and Xbox will soon be able to access the formerly PS4 exclusive mode.

Pointing fans towards the patch notes for the beginning of Modern Warfare Season Six, Williams said that "on October 1, Xbox and PC players can access Survival Mode." The game mode launched last year with the release of Modern Warfare, but was a timed exclusive game mode, available only to those playing on PS4. Now that that year-long exclusivity period is over, the mode will soon be available on new platforms.

Patch notes coming later tonight before the update goes live at 11PM PDT. Get details on Season Six, download info, and everything else you need to know here: https://t.co/rwSfPwnFOWAnd yes, on October 1, Xbox and PC players can access Survival mode.September 28, 2020

When the exclusivity was announced last year, players voiced their frustration online, eventually yielding a response from the game's developers. Narrative director Taylor Kurosaki took to Twitter to explain that the mode was only a small part of the Spec Ops format, and that the decision to make it exclusive was "above all of our pay grades."

If you're expecting this Thursday to be your first experience of Survival Mode, then you'd better go prepared. The game mode will let players face off against waves of AI-controlled enemies across a number of Modern Warfare's multiplayer maps. Armed only with pistols at the start of a match, you'll be able to use a currency system to bolster your arsenal and even call in air support to help thin the herd.

There's plenty more coming to Call of Duty with the new season - check out the Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes for all the changes.