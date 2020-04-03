Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 release date revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 is coming on Wednesday, April 8. The third season will bring new content for both Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone, and Activision has teased some of the contents in a new image shared on the game's official Twitter account.

The image seems to show three new operators (as well as Ghost looking a bit lost) walking toward the foreground. Behind them appear to be teasers for new and returning maps - the one in the lower right looks a lot like Call of Duty 4's Backlot map. Dataminers previously found evidence pointing to Backlot and Village from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 coming in this update, so it's looking all the more likely for the former.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 began on February 11, and it re-introduced Rust as well as several other maps. It added several new modes as well, though the standout new feature of the season was the battle royale Warzone mode, which is also available as a standalone free-to-play game.

This will be the first time we've seen a season transition for Warzone, so it will be exciting to see what Activision has in store for the mode. With the new season looming next week, this is also your last opportunity to make sure you clean up any remaining challenges and loot that you haven't yet earned from your season 2 battle pass. You can earn up to 1,300 Call of Duty points by completing the pass, which will be more than enough to purchase next season's pass once it's available.

