Call of Duty Modern Warfare new weapons leak includes the Vector SMG and Galil

A recent leak identifies several potential new weapons coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare in season 4 and beyond.

Prominent Call of Duty leaker and Reddit user JeaneJWE is the original source of the leaked weapons, and TheGamingRevolution later shared a gameplay video featuring the Galil and Vector SMG in action. Apparently, some weapons that have yet to be released are already playable in Modern Warfare "using various different modding techniques."

Neither source is certain about when the new weapons will be added into the game, but it seems likely Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 4 will launch with at least two of them. Both TGR and JeaneJWE say the most likely additions with season 4 are the Galil and Vector, due to a process of elimination that makes the impending release of the other weapons less likely.

The Galil is described as being similar to the AK47, with roughly the same damage and control, and "average" stats elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Vector SMG sounds a little more exciting, reportedly boasting the second-highest rate of fire in the game.

Other weapons potentially coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare at some point in the future include the APC9, HKG28, and the XM109. But again, both sources are less than certain if and when they'll arrive.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 4 is expected to go live early next month, so fortunately we won't be waiting long to find out.

