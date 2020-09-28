Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Haunting of Verdansk event revealed in season 6 roadmap

Activision has revealed its plans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 6. The roadmap details new content we've been expecting like the two new operators and the Verdansk subway system that lets you fast-travel around the map, as well as some brand new stuff including two new guns, a new limited-time Warzone mode, new maps, a two-week Halloween event, and a whole bunch more. Check out the trailer for season 6 up top.

No slowing down in Season Six. 🚇 A new way to travel.🦇 A powerful new pet.💪 New operators for the fight.🔪 A terrifying mid-season event.Keep the pace up in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone with these new additions. pic.twitter.com/ItvpqSADadSeptember 28, 2020

Right at launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 6 swaps out attack ravens for vampire bats to kick off the Halloween season in-theme. At the same time, the new Battle Pass adds the SP-R 208 sniper and AS VAL assault rifle and new maps for 6v6, Gunfight, and Ground War. Then there's a limited-time Warzone mode called Armored Royale where every squad has an armored truck, and a new multiplayer mode called Killstreak Confirmed, a variant on Kill Confirmed. Finally, two new operators, Farah and Nikolai, and the aforementioned fast-travel feature are coming at the launch of season 6. You can get the full breakdown of these new features in a blog post from Activision .

The Halloween-themed event, titled the Haunting of Verdansk, runs from October 20 to November 3. In that time you'll get to play new in-season events and earn new rewards. And while it doesn't say it explicitly, the spookiest time of year sure would be a good fit for that Zombies mode we've all been waiting for. Other new game modes coming later in the season include Gun Fight Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint: Hills & Kills, and Headquarters: Firefight, each adding unique twists to existing game modes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 6 releases September 29, and you can preload the big update right now on PS4 .