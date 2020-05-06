Wondering how to play Call of Duty Mobile Zombies? We've some good news and bad

If you're wondering how to play Call of Duty Mobile zombies then bad news, the COD Mobiles zombies mode has been removed. And while there's a chance it might come back, there's no word on when.

COD Mobile zombies was introduced at the end of last year and was a popular Call of Duty Mobile survival mode that saw up to four players battling through a version of fan-fave map Shi No Numa. Then, at the end of March it was removed.

In a community update the Call of Duty Mobile team explained that it had always been intended as a "limited" time experience, "but with no explicit end-date". Adding it to the game was a way to "see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future". While it was popular the COD Mobile team ultimately felt "didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire". A second map, a mobile version of Nacht Der Untoten, was ultimately unreleased.

How to play zombies on Call of Duty Mobile?

(Image credit: Activision)

The short answer on to how to play zombies on Call of Duty Mobile is that you can't right now. With the mode removed there's no option to take on the undead. However, it "may" return with the Call of Duty Mobile teams mentioning that the mode could comeback if "we can make sure it is high enough quality". If it does come back it'll be on that unreleased Nacht Der Untoten map but there's no timescale when we're likely to see Zombies mode come back to Call of Duty Mobile. For now the development team are focusing on "multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode".