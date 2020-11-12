Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War slide gets nerfed

Treyarch has nerfed the impact of sliding in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In the latest patch notes, the studio explained that the mechanic was too powerful in open play during the beta, so the full release will make it far more situational.

The notes read that both the length and the speed of the slide have been reduced. By way of explanation, Treyarch said that "sliding is intended as an escape mechanic or a quick entrance into crouch or cover. It's not intended to be over-used during engagements, or to be too advantageous in close quarters," and that the changes are to help ensure those goals are met.

Not content with limiting the distance you can cover in a slide, Treyarch's also made it harder to slide effectively during combat: "in the Beta, it was faster to fire your weapon from a sprint by sliding than by simply ending your sprint to fire. This has been fixed so that ending a sprint to fire is the faster way to get your gun up, and sliding to fire is no longer faster."

During the beta, sliding was a major concern for many players, who took to the game's subreddit to voice their concerns. With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War due out tomorrow, Treyarch has left its fix pretty late, but the change seems to have been well-received, with a post highlighting the change being titled "thank god sliding is being fixed."

