Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown '84 map brings the retro vibes next week

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown map drops next week, and it's bringing the iconic map back with a retro twist. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more.

Nuketown '84 will be released on November 24 and it's bringing a brand-new '80s vibe, from rampant graffiti to mannequins dressed like they're extras in the Stranger Things mall scenes. You'll be all too familiar with the map's layout: two houses on either side of the map providing some higher vantage points, two dangerous backyards, and some vehicles in the middle. But it's the design of these well-known elements that will surprise you.

This version of the iconic Nuketown map looks more like a haphazardly thrown together practice area, with tons of exposed plywood and structural damage. And I must stress the abundance of graffiti, because there's just so damn much of it. It's like Nuketown '84 was abandoned and taken over by The Lost Boys. I dig it.

To celebrate the arrival (and makeover) of the iconic Black Ops map, anyone who played Black Ops Cold War since launch or anyone who buys the game before December 4 will get the Nuketown Weapon 10-item bundle for free. Here's what you'll get in the bundle:

"Last Stop" epic shotgun blueprint

Six weapon charms

"Test Subjects" sticker

"Nuketown Legends" emblem

"Omnibus" calling card

Keep in mind that when Black Ops Cold War Season One begins, Call of Duty: Warzone will transition to include its content, so all of your weapons from the aforementioned pack will transfer over.