Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bug fixes are rolling out for new Season 2 content

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bug fixes have been deployed by developer Treyarch, just hours after Season 2 launched in the small hours of this morning.

Yesterday, before Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War launched around the world, Treyarch deployed a patch to launch the forthcoming season, which actually caused performance issues for some users on all platforms. Just a few hours after Season 2 launched earlier today however, the developer revealed that a fix had been deployed for PlayStation players experiencing performance issues, and a further fix would be coming to Xbox and PC platforms shortly.

Update: The fix for this issue is now live on PlayStation, and planned for release ASAP for other platforms.February 25, 2021 See more

Next, there seems to have been an issue regarding the new Outbreak mode in Black Ops Cold War, which introduced open-world Zombies gameplay with Season 2 earlier today. Right now, Treyarch has identified issues relating to Hellhounds, Plaguehounds, and objectives in the new mode.

Additionally, there's also issues relating to Retrieve Objective, Trials Machines, and splash damage from your Raygun destroying your own armor. These are obviously pesky issues in the new Outbreak mode, and it appears that while a fix hasn't been deployed just yet, Treyarch are working hard on the required solutions.

And if you're noticing the splash damage from your Ray Gun destroying your Armor, you guessed it: also a bug. We're on it.February 25, 2021 See more

Season 2 has introduced a slate of new additions to Treyarch's game as of earlier today. There's four brand new Operators, six new weapons to unlock, a whole battle pass to rank up through 100 tiers, and a few new multiplayer maps to boot. There's a tonne of new content to delve into today, with more coming further down the road for Black Ops Cold War throughout the season.

