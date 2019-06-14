Cadence of Hyrule Flippers: Where to find the Flippers in Link's latest adventure

The Cadence of Hyrule Flippers are required in order to swim and cross water in Link and Zelda's latest escapade, but it's not easy to acquire them. The Cadence of Hyrule Flippers are hidden away in a location you may not notice the first time you pass through the area, so you can almost reach the end of the game without having got the Flippers. Here's everything you need to know about where to find the Cadence of Hyrule Flippers.

If you've already got the Flippers but you can't get through the Cadence of Hyrule Lost Woods, we've got a guide for that too, or if you haven't even jumped into the game yet, check out our Cadence of Hyrule tips or decide whether to choose Cadence of Hyrule Link or Zelda at the very start.

The Cadence of Hyrule Flippers are found near the Frozen Grotto, which is two screens directly south of Hyrule Castle, connected to Lake Hylia. This is a huge area but in the top left corner of Lake Hylia is a small cave entrance. Inside, there's five ghosts floating who you can speak to, but they won't budge because they're guarding the sleeping Zora at the top of the room.

To get the Cadence of Hyrule Flippers, you need to get five bombs - break the pots at the top if you're short - and blow up each of the five ghosts. This will kill them all (don't ask us how that works) and the tired Zora will suddenly wake up. Talk to him and he'll give you Zora's Flippers, which will allow you to swim across Lake Hylia and any other deep bodies of water you find. Now you can reach the Frozen Grotto and take on another temple!