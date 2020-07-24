Brie Larson wants to play Samus Aran in a Metroid movie

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson has again shared her desire to play the bounty hunter Samus Aran in a Metroid movie – if one was ever in production.

On Gary Whitta's delightful Animal Talking talk show which takes place on his Animal Crossing island, the director told Larson, "They all want you to play Samus, Brie. They all want you to be in a Metroid movie."



"I would love that so much," Larson responded. "So, I was Samus for Halloween two years ago… It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing. I was so excited about it, and so I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like 'Woah!'

"She was always my character that I played as in Super Smash Bros. and I just loved her. So that whole thing started and I’ve definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, I definitely want to participate in that. So, Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it!"

Back when Larson dressed up as Samus for Halloween 2018, the internet went wild and she admitted at the time: "I want to make that movie."

Way back in 2004, John Woo was attached to direct a Metroid movie, but after that plan disappeared it has since been radio silence. While a Metroid movie is likely a long way off, we at least have Captain Marvel 2 to look forward to in theatres 2022.

