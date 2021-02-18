Breath of the Wild speedrunner beats the gaming using their feet

People are getting more and more creative when it comes to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and this new speedrun is toe-tally no exception.

One Zelda fan has completed the game in just over eight hours using their feet to hold the controller. Joedun, who streamed their run on Twitch, said that it was at least "ten times worse" than the 100% no-hit run which they also completed not too long ago.

This feat might make Joedun the first person in the world to officially clear the game's major dungeons and defeat Ganon using only his feet to do so.

I was the FIRST PERSON in the WORLD to do ALL DUNGEONS in #BreathoftheWild with my FEET AND A PRO CONTROLLER, this was 10x worse then 100% damagless btw pic.twitter.com/WAx3sPuSleFebruary 16, 2021

Speaking to Polygon, Joedun said: "When 100% was a test of skill and endurance, the feet run was a giant test of patience". “I would take the test of skill any day honestly. Not to say you don’t need skill to beat [BOTW] with your feet, but damn did it make me a little bit upset at times.”

The playthrough, which you can view over on Twitch, is 8 hours and 18 minutes in its entirety. Joedun said that this was a first for him, stating he's never played a game using his soles and toes before.

As you might expect, there are plenty of ways to make a speedrun of Breath of the Wild pretty simple, but they almost definitely require the use of your hands and probably wouldn't be able to be pulled off using just your feet; making the run all the more impressive.

With that in mind, Joedun said that he managed to get some of the classic tricks working, like pulling off the whistle-sprint exploit to let you run faster and shield clipping into areas. How they managed to do that with their feet is a weird thought to wrap your head around.

