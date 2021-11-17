Breath of the Wild players discover blue fire makes kids chase you like an ice cream truck

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild blue fire will let you do your best pied piper impression, because kids just can't get over that burning blue-ness.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of those games that's so full of little details we keep finding surprises more than four years after it arrived, and the latest one doing the rounds on Reddit was spotted by Zelda Gif Notes on Twitter. It's easy enough to replicate yourself: just head to your nearest Ancient Furnace (there are some near Purah's Hateno Ancient Tech Lab), light a torch or other flammable wooden weapon, and bring it back to town to show the kids.

I found that the children like the blue fire. I now have an army. We are strong. pic.twitter.com/r3JOArbCizSeptember 3, 2021 See more

They'll immediately start remarking on how rad your weirdo blue flame is - which is a fair assessment, honestly, because how could a normal torch that's somehow burning blue not be cool - and following you around in hopes of one day being so grossly incandescent. They'll follow you just about everywhere their little legs can take them, with some limitations such as ocean travel or leaping off of cliffs. Maybe in the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel the kids will get gliders too.

Other community-led Breath of the Wild discoveries include an ice arrow trick which can save your horse from the cold grasp of death , an updraft trick that can send Link to new heights , and a bug that just straight-up lets Link fly - like, without a glider.