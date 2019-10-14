Borderlands 3 Anniversary Celebration continues on Tuesday with Show Me the Eridium!

The third week of the Borderlands 3 Anniversary Celebration event is almost upon us and it's designed for those of you that just can't get enough Eridium. Gearbox and 2K have revealed that Eridium drops are being given a huge boost across the game this week, which should make it a little easier to wrestle a few extra cosmetic items and Anointed weapons away from Crazy Earl. The Show Me the Eridium! event will run from October 15 to October 22, and you'll need to download a micropatch to get access to it.

For the duration of the Borderlands 3 Show Me the Eridium event, Eridium drops will be added to standard enemies, while the droprate in Mayhem Mode will be increased. You'll also find that Moxxi's Vault Line slot machine will cost less Eridium to play, and all the Eridium items at Crazy Earl's hideout in the Cargo Bay of Sanctuary III will be discounted – which is all rather awesome news.

Gearbox does note that in order to get a hold of the increased Eridium deposits you will first need access to the Eridium Resonator, which is an item you'll get by playing through the story missions that lead up to Eden-6. Without this item, your melee strikes will not be powerful enough to get your hands on the shards. Go figure.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

There are still two more weeks of planned Borderlands Anniversary Celebration content. 'Mayhem on Twitch!' is going to kick of between October 22 and October 28, while a 'Spooky Surprise!' is planned between October 29 and November 4. Knowing Gearbox, we wouldn't be surprised if it has some more surprises hidden up its sleeves before this celebratory month-long event comes to an end.

For now, get hunting for as much Eridium as you possibly can! This is probably the best chance since launch to get your hands on all of the rare cosmetics and Artifact weapons from Crazy Earl without needing to seriously grind through Borderlands 3. For more information on all of the Borderlands Anniversary Celebration content, be sure to check out the official site.

