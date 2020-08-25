Borderlands 3 next DLC pack will be Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

Borderlands 3 fourth DLC pack has been revealed today, and it's called "Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck" and is due to launch on September 10.

Players can expect a brand new campaign to shoot and loot their way through, this time taking place in the mind of the Pyscho Krieg. You see, you've been asked by Patricia Tannis to delve into his mind to unlock the secrets of Vaulthalla, and hopefully, reap the rewards of the mythical place.



Check it out in the trailer below.

Pretty wild right? Not only will you have a new story campaign to make your way through, but there'll be new side missions as well, alongside new Crew Challenges for your merry team of vault hunters to take part in.

On top of that, you can expect the now usual array of mega-powerful Legendary weapons and gear to be scattered around Kreig's mind, but the good news is that they'll also work once you pop outside of his head. We don't want to think too much about the science there, we're just happy that'll work. And if all of those goodies aren't enough, then the addition of new vault hunter heads and skins cosmetics should hopefully sate your appetite.

While this comes as part of the Borderlands 3 season pass, there's also good news for fans of the base game. A level cap increase is coming that pushes the ceiling to Level 65. That increase is the highest since launch, but it is the last planned level cap increase for the "foreseeable future".

Still, if you're hankering for more Borderlands 3, you won't have to wait too much longer with this new DLC coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 10.

