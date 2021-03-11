Borderlands 3 Director's Cut delayed to April due to Texas weather complications

The Borderlands 3 Director's Cut has been delayed by three weeks, pushing it from March 18 to April 8.

Gearbox announced the small delay on Twitter earlier today. "Due to challenges arising from the severe weather that impacted Texas last month, the Director's Cut add-on will not launch on April 8," a statement reads. "Thankfully all of our team members and their families are safe and healthy, but our work on Director's Cut was unavoidably disrupted and we've ultimately decided to shift the release date to ensure we deliver the best possible experience."

For those who missed the literal storm, Texas was recently hit by a rare bout of extreme winter weather which left huge swathes of the state without power for weeks. This forced many families to face dangerously cold temperatures without utilities and it all but shut down the state, so it's no surprise that Gearbox's Frisco, Texas studio was affected to some degree. Thankfully, everyone at the studio is safe and the game is only a bit behind schedule.

The Director's Cut DLC will introduce new raid boss called Hemovorous the Invincible, three new Vault Cards to collect and level, and a series of murder-mystery missions that rely on honest-to-goodness sci-fi investigation. It's been positioned as one of the bigger beats for the game's second season pass, and looks like another round of lootin'-shootin' fun.