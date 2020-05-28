Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel are free on the Epic Games Store

The latest Epic Games Store giveaway is for the Borderlands Handsome Collection.

The collection is now available for free, and you have until 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST on Thursday, June 4 to claim it. The collection comes with two games: Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, but you only need to claim the singular collection itself. Once you do, both games will appear in your library, and you'll be able to keep them forever.

If Borderlands 3 was your entry point for the series, it's well worth going back to Borderlands 2 to properly meet the second generation of Vault Hunters, Handsome Jack, and other icons like Tiny Tina. You might miss some of the advancements and quality of life improvements made in Borderlands 3, but Borderlands is Borderlands, and the second game holds up remarkably well. The Epic Games Store also has the free HD texture pack for the game, and with that added in, it's not far behind Borderlands 3 graphically.

Then there's Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which, as its name implies, is in a weird spot canonically. It's sort of a lead-up to the events of Borderlands 2 but it stars a totally separate cast of Vault Hunters and features several unique mechanics, the most prominent being low-gravity environments. It's different enough that it's well worth playing no matter how you got into the series, especially if you really liked the bouncy moon missions in Borderlands 3.