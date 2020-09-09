Borat 2 is reportedly done filming

A sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, or simply Borat, has reportedly already been filmed and screened by star Sacha Baron Cohen.

That's according to Collider, which is reporting that Borat 2 stars Cohen as the same Kazakh journalist from the original movie, but this time the fictional TV personality needs to conceal his identity while interviewing unsuspecting people. Apparently, one source described Borat 2 as "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen," but another source subsequently reached out to the publication and refuted that description.

Plot details are thin at the moment, and so is information about the cast and crew. The controversial original Borat was directed by Larry Charles, with Cohen and Jay Roach producing. It hasn't been revealed just yet if any of those key members of Borat's production beyond Cohen himself will be returning.

Plans for a Borat sequel have existed since the ancient days (in internet time) of 2007, and yet we still don't have an official announcement. That said, if Borat 2 has already been filmed and shown to a limited audience, a release date could be right around the corner. And indeed, it's said by "some" that it could be released before the November election in an effort to sway young voters. There's also a good chance it winds up at one of the big streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

