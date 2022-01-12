Where does The Book of Boba Fett take place in the Star Wars timeline?

When does The Book of Boba Fett take place in the Star Wars timeline? That's a question many fans will have after watching the new season. We last saw the ferocious bounty hunter in The Mandalorian, which itself took place between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the latest Disney Plus series falls similarly on the timeline.

The Book of Boba Fett timeline has givne way to a few cameos and there are still plenty of characters in that galaxy far, far away who could appear in the show. Hopefully, this guide could clue you into the cameos that may happen. Plus, given the sheer number of upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way, knowing when The Book of Boba Fett will help with your understanding of the franchise’s future.

When does The Book of Boba Fett take place in the Star Wars timeline?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Before we start, let's quickly establish how the Star Wars calendar works. The timeline revolves around the Battle of Yavin – otherwise known as the first assault on the Death Star in A New Hope. That’s referred to at 0 BBY, Before the Battle of Yavin, while the years after are ANY, After the Battle of Yavin.

The Book of Boba Fett takes place alongside The Mandaloirna in 9 ABY – nine years after A New Hope and five years after the Emperor’s defeat in Return of the Jedi. Here is the full picture of where The Book of Boba Fett takes place in the Star Wars timeline – as per current canon.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – 22 BBY

The Clone Wars – 22 BBY – 19 BBY

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – 19 BBY

Solo: A Star Wars Story – 13 BBY – 10 BBY

Star Wars Rebels – 5 BBY – 1 BBY

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 1 BBY

A New Hope – 0 BBY

The Empire Strikes Back – 3 ABY

Return of the Jedi – 4 ABY

The Mandalorian – 9 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett – 9ABY

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 35 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett timeline: what does that mean for the show?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett sees Boba take up his place on Jabba the Hutt's former throne in Mos Espa. That's after Jabba's death in Return of the Jedi, which was followed by Bib Fortuna taking over, only for Boba to return and kill the evil Twi'lek.

The series also has flashbacks to how Boba survived the Sarlacc pit, which the bounty hunter was eaten by during Return of the Jedi. We've also seen Boba's post-Sarlacc days in The Mandalorian. It's also worth noting that his accomplice, the bloodthirsty Fennec Shand, appeared in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which took place between Revenge of the Sith (19 BBY) and A New Hope (0 BBY). Her history is further explored in that animated series.

With The Book of Boba Fett's non-flashback timeline being 9 BBY, there's plenty of room for cameos. Luke Skywalker's out there training Baby Yoda, Din Djarin's still roaming around, and even Han Solo and Leia are still alive. Lando Calrissian is another person very much still active, and Ahsoka Tano – seen in The Mandalorian – continues her mission. In other words, there's a variety of characters who could show up in Boba's story, but how many of them will travel to Mos Espa remains to be seen. However, this is the original hometown of Anakin Skywalker, prominently seen in The Phantom Menace – could we see some podracing? Let's hope.

