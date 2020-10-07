Blair Witch is coming to Oculus Quest in time for Halloween

Blooper Team's Blair Witch game is coming to the Oculus Quest later this mont, just in time for Halloween.

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition releases for PC on October 29, just to make Halloween that little bit more unsettling for you. You can see the reveal trailer for the terrifying VR version of the game just below.

At the current time, there are no details as to whether Blair Witch is coming to other VR devices, like PlayStation VR on the PS4. With this particular version of the game being named after the specific device that it's coming to though, it seems like the VR version of Blair Witch will be exclusive to the Oculus Quest for at least the foreseeable future.

In her Blair Witch review last year, Alyssa praised some of the psychological horror elements of the game, as well as your faithful canine companion. The game was rife with bugs at launch however, and here's hoping the game's a lot smoother for its VR debut.

Developer Blooper Team first launched Blair Witch last year in August 2019. Since then, the developer has revealed their next game, called The Medium, another project that looks genuinely horrifying and very unsettling, and that's without it being a VR game.

Blair Witch first launched as a console exclusive for Xbox One in 2019, as well as releasing on PC at the same time. The same can be said of The Medium, which is launching for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC at some point later in 2020.

